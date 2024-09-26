Ohio charter captains briefed on happenings around Lake Erie

In late August, Ohio Sea Grant Director Chris Winslow, Fisheries Extension Specialist Tory Gabriel, and the Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory staff hosted 25 licensed charter captains to provide them with information that they can pass on to their clientele. These workshops that began in 2014 are designed to provide active Lake Erie charter captains updates about the status of the fisheries from the Ohio Division of Wildlife, research being conducted, how current environmental conditions are affecting fish population and health, Stone Lab’s water quality monitoring program, and a tour of the biological field station.

