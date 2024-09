This year’s 60-day waterfowl season in Ohio shouldn’t look much different than most years with the exception of the North Zone.

The North Zone hunting dates for this season are Oct. 19 through Oct. 27 and again from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5, 2025. The start date in the North Zone is a week later this year after hearing constituent input, said Mike Ervin, a waterfowl biologist with the ODNR Division of Wildlife.

