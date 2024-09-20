Fall turkey hunting: Overlooked by many, but often just as exciting as spring

Fall turkey hunting doesn’t draw the kind of attention as does the spring gobbler season, but that’s understandable.
After all, fall turkey hunting seasons usually overlap with deer season and small game seasons in most states, and whitetail hunting and grouse or waterfowl hunting always seems to trump other activities, certainly for the majority of sportsmen and women. That’s too bad, because fall turkey hunting can be every bit as exciting as the spring season when a thunderous gobble rattles the hardwoods.