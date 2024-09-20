Episode 506 – Duck forecast, DNR hunter diaries, S.D. pheasant forecast, hen mallard limits

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman run down a forecast for the Sept. 21 duck opener and debate whether the Mississippi Flyway should have a one hen-mallard limit. Then Nate Huck from the Minnesota DNR jumps into the program to ask upland bird hunters to maintain a print or digital diary to help DNR better survey and estimate grouse and pheasant populations. John Pollmann from South Dakota drops in to give listeners a forecast for ducks and pheasants in the states to Minnesota’s west. Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister close out the show with more duck talk plus they offer congratulations to a Minnesotan who just won the national walleye tour.