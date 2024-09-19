What’s the status of local ducks? Minnesota hunters about to find out

When the traditional 60-day duck season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday in Minnesota, John Molkenbur, lanyard of calls around his neck, will be hunting a spit of land near Stillwater.

He will be, as he says, in his element.

“I started hunting when I was really young with my brothers; shot my first duck when I was 8 years old,” said Molkenbur, 73, of White Bear Lake and founder of the Minnesota Duck & Goose Callers Association. “The only openers I missed over the years were the four when I was in the Navy. Every year, I can’t wait to go.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here