Friday, September 20th, 2024
Cases of EHD rising in Ohio deer as dry conditions persist

Cases of EHD in Ohio have been confirmed in Defiance, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, and Pickaway counties and other many other counties have a few to several dead deer that are being tested. (File photo courtesy of the Michigan DNR)

EHD, epizootic hemorrhagic disease, is an often-fatal affliction that can claim many deer when present locally, especially in northern latitudes that do not have annual outbreaks.
Due to chronic exposure to the disease, more deer in the south have acquired immunity to it with northern herds remaining more vulnerable. This year, with much of Ohio under drought conditions of various degrees, conditions have become favorable for the proliferation of the species of biting midges that carry the disease. 

