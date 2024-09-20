Cases of EHD rising in Ohio deer as dry conditions persist

EHD, epizootic hemorrhagic disease, is an often-fatal affliction that can claim many deer when present locally, especially in northern latitudes that do not have annual outbreaks.

Due to chronic exposure to the disease, more deer in the south have acquired immunity to it with northern herds remaining more vulnerable. This year, with much of Ohio under drought conditions of various degrees, conditions have become favorable for the proliferation of the species of biting midges that carry the disease.

