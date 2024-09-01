Three top spots for arrowing an early-season buck

The opener of any hunting season is always cause for excitement, but when it comes to the dawn of the annual archery deer hunt, I’m truly jazzed.

While the rut gets most of the attention from whitetail nuts, I’d take the first two weeks of the September season over the entire month of November if I’m targeting a mature buck. I have a hard time convincing people of this, but I have at least three solid reasons, and they’re all in my man cave; my three largest bucks have all been shot in the first two weeks of the season.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here