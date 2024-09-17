Mike Raykovicz: Keys to picking the right tree this bowhunting season

September is here and archery season will begin soon in New York.

Most bowhunters I know are already in the woods scouting for deer and for good places to put up their portable stands. It’s gratifying to know that hunters are becoming increasingly aware of the necessity of using a climbing harness when climbing trees, but safety goes beyond that. Tragic treestand accidents happen every season but their number is decreasing. Last year in New York there were only eight reported serious injuries involving treestands. Thankfully, none were fatal.

