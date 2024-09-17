Longtime fishing educator Bob Jensen steps back from full-time outdoors career

Outdoor communicator and educator Bob Jensen built a storied career in the outdoors over the course of more than 45 years on the water. Now Jensen is going to take a step back as he announced he is ending his full-time outdoor career.
“I won’t be writing articles on a regular basis anymore,” Jensen said. “If/when I find a topic that might be of interest, I will submit it. I don’t go fishing as much as I used to, and I’m running low on fresh ideas for fishing articles. I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to produce hundreds of television and radio shows, articles, and seminars about fishing.”