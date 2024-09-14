Michigan’s Mike Kelly is the champion the Saginaw Bay watershed needs

The 7,000 miles of rivers that flow through the 8,700 square miles of the Saginaw Bay watershed have a long history of ecological calamity.
Dioxins in the Tittabawassee River, PFAS in the Shiawassee River, and agricultural contamination of the Cass and Flint rivers are only a few of the unintended consequences of industrialization that have plagued the watershed during the past century. Fish living within this ecologically tormented watershed need a champion – someone who tirelessly advocates for the restoration of their habitat and defends against future threats.