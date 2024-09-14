Michigan’s Mike Kelly is the champion the Saginaw Bay watershed needs

The 7,000 miles of rivers that flow through the 8,700 square miles of the Saginaw Bay watershed have a long history of ecological calamity.

Dioxins in the Tittabawassee River, PFAS in the Shiawassee River, and agricultural contamination of the Cass and Flint rivers are only a few of the unintended consequences of industrialization that have plagued the watershed during the past century. Fish living within this ecologically tormented watershed need a champion – someone who tirelessly advocates for the restoration of their habitat and defends against future threats.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here