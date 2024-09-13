Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Natural Resources Board to meet Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Plover

Madison — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet in-person to consider rulemaking documents at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Food + Farm Exploration Center in the Ag Grand Hall at 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover. The public may watch the meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

The deadline to register for public appearance requests and to submit written comments, is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Remote testimony from the public via Zoom may be accepted. In-person public appearances also are welcome.

The board will consider: Rules on placing structures and crossings in waterways, rules related to modifying and expanding universal waste management regulations, rules to incorporate federal hazardous waste regulations promulgated since the previous authorization of the Wisconsin hazardous waste program, rules related to technical corrections of state hazardous waste regulations and rules related to wildlife damage and abatement.

The DNR also will ask the board to approve a scope statement for proposed rules related to all-terrain vehicles.

Madison — The DNR has set dates for free October open houses at two fish spawning facilities and one fish hatchery – the Besadny Anadromous Fish Facility, Root River Steelhead Facility, and the Wild Rose Fish Hatchery. Each open house will give attendees a chance to see fish up close and learn how hatcheries and spawning facilities help sustain Wisconsin’s fish populations.

• Kewaunee – Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Besadny Anadromous Fish Facility, to watch salmon egg collection demonstrations, enjoy educational displays and take a guided tour of the facility. The Algoma Kewaunee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen will provide wagon rides.

• Racine – Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Root River Steelhead Facility, 2200 Domanik Drive, Lincoln Park, Racine. The day will offer tours and fish spawning demonstrations. Volunteers from Salmon Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, and the Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen will provide educational fishing stations where visitors can try new casting techniques and receive knot and fly-tying lessons.

• Wild Rose – Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wild Rose State Fish Hatchery’s education center, at N5871 Hwy. 22, Wild Rose. There will be games and activities for people of all ages, including casting workshops and fish identification tips. Other activities include fish printing on tote bags, building a spinnerbait, making Kool-Aid clay fish and touring the original 1908 hatchery and the modern operation.

Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Main Entrance Road Project to Begin Sept. 16

Trempealeau, Wis. — The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge main entrance road project is expected to begin by Monday,

Sept. 16, and will continue until the project is completed. Visitors may enter the refuge through the Marshland Access, but hours may vary depending on construction. Call the refuge office for up-to-date information at (608) 539-2311.

Once this work is finished, the main road will remain open all winter. The project’s second phase will begin next year.

DNR Buying Red, White Pine Cones

Madison — The DNR is again buying white pine and red pine cones this fall at three state nurseries, paying $125 per bushel (8 gallons) for red pine cones and $60 per bushel for white pine cones. Experienced collectors can pick a bushel of red pine cones in about two to three hours when the cone crop is good. White pine cones are larger, so picking a bushel usually takes about an hour.

Before collecting cones, contact one of the state nurseries: Griffith Nursery, Wisconsin Rapids, (715) 424-3700; Wilson Nursery, Boscobel, (608) 375-4123; Hayward Nursery, (715) 492-1204.