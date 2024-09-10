Michigan’s Lake Ovid produces impressive crop of Master Angler fish in Clinton County

If you’re looking for a Master Angler fish, you might consider dropping a line into Lake Ovid.

Since 1999, some 82 Master Angler awards have been presented to anglers from fish caught on the 400-acre Clinton County lake.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here