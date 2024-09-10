Search
Tuesday, September 10th, 2024
Michigan DNR encourages residents to report elk poaching incidents

Tipsters may be awarded $2,500 for providing information that leads to arrest and conviction for illegal elk activity. Call or text the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292-7800. (Michigan DNR Photo)

Gaylord, Mich. — Michigan’s first 2024 elk hunt is underway for those who were selected in this summer’s elk license drawing.

While the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wishes all hunters a safe, successful hunt, DNR law and wildlife officials encourage everyone to be alert to illegal hunting activity.

Once considered extinct in the state by the late 1800s, elk now are a protected and highly managed species in Michigan.

“Conservation officers rely on a collaborative relationship with the public to solve elk- and moose-related crimes, and we very much value those who report tips or suspicions of illegal elk or moose activity,” said Sgt. Mike Mshar, DNR Law Enforcement Division. 

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Michigan DNR catches giant lake sturgeon in Lake St. Clair

Outdoor Observations: Change in Michigan buck harvest proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks

Minor regulation changes considered at Michigan Bear Forum

The Safari Club International-Michigan Involvement Committee, instrumental in making the 1985 reintroduction of moose to Michigan a reality, has been a longtime partner in the effort to protect the state’s small moose herd. SCI-MIC offers a $1,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who has illegally killed a moose in Michigan.

In 2019, that SCI-MIC offer was extended to cover the illegal killing of Michigan elk, and two anonymous tipsters were each awarded $500 for the information they gave DNR conservation officers that led to the arrest, conviction and 2021 arraignment of three northern Michigan relatives for the 2019 poaching of three cow elk in the Pigeon River State Forest.

In 2022, the elk reward amount was increased to $2,500.

Safari Club International is a leader in defending the freedom to hunt and promoting wildlife conservation worldwide. The SCI-MIC is a partnership between the 10 Michigan chapters of SCI and the Michigan DNR. DNR also offers monetary rewards for information that leads to the prosecution of violators.

Tipsters are encouraged to report illegal natural resources activity immediately.

Anyone who witnesses a natural resources violation should call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292-7800. Information also may be left anonymously.

