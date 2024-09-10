Michigan DNR catches giant lake sturgeon in Lake St. Clair

For more then 150 million years, the species colloquially referred to as “living dinosaurs” have roamed Michigan waters. Today, a healthy population of lake sturgeon (Acipenser fulvescens) swims in the St. Clair/Detroit River system, living much as they did when dinosaurs walked the Earth.

Every year, Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists and technicians conduct a survey in Lake St. Clair to estimate the number of lake sturgeon found in what some locals call the sixth Great Lake. This year they caught a monster.

