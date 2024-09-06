Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1936

The chinook spawning run is about to begin on Lake Michigan streams, so now is the timeto catch them just offshore. Learn basic and advanced land navigation skills in an Octoberworkshop with Now Outdoors. Early fall walleye action is picking up on Wisconsin Riverflowages. Jeff reports on the National Walleye Tour Championship going on this week inOscoda, Michigan. Dan gets in more hay for the winter and prepares for his trip toBallard’s Black Island Resort on Lake of the Woods