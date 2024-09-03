New York Mixed Bag: DEC moving forward with bass tournament permit system

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is adopting regulations to implement a black bass (largemouth bass and smallmouth bass) tournament permit and reporting system. The no-cost black bass tournament permitting and reporting system will help identify the distribution and occurrence of black bass tournaments across the state.

DEC first proposed the regulation in April 2024. The system will provide information on the extent of tournament activity and tournament results, which will be instrumental for the appropriate management of black bass fisheries. This system will also provide information on black bass tournament locations and schedules, benefiting tournament planners and anglers in general.

Black bass tournament permits are only required for fishing tournaments where black bass are the targeted species and the tournament has 10 or more participants. Fishing tournament directors can begin applying for black bass tournament permits via an online permitting system on Sept. 9 for tournaments taking place in 2025.

More information can be found on DEC’s website.

Rome, N.Y. — The New York State Conservations Council’s annual fall convention will be held Sept. 6-7 at the Delta Lake Bible Conference Center, in Rome.

In addition to meetings and awards presentations, Friday’s afternoon agenda will feature a Q&A panel discussion with DEC representatives, including biologists and law enforcement. On Saturday, retired DEC Biologist Gordon Bachelor, who is currently the Executive Secretary for the Northeast Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies, will be featured as the keynote speaker.

Learn more about the convention, including registration, and the NYSCC at www.nyscc.com.

Waterfowl Hunting Permit Lottery Open For Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs

Avon, N.Y. — DEC is accepting entries for a special permit to hunt waterfowl at two popular wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Western New York. The special permit will allow for duck hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs. The WMAs are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with small portions in Orleans and Erie counties.

The opening weekend waterfowl hunting permits will be distributed through a lottery. To apply, hunters need to fill out an online form for the lottery by Sept. 15. Western Zone duck season opening weekend is Oct. 12 and 13. For each of the two days, DEC typically issues 100 permits for Tonawanda WMA and 50 permits for Oak Orchard WMA. Depending on WMA wetland conditions just prior to the lottery, DEC may reduce the number of permits issued.

For questions about the permit lottery or access to the online entry form, contact the DEC Iroquois Wildlife Field Office at 585-948-5182, or visit here.

Outdoor Writers to Visit Peck’s Resort in Fulton County

Bleeker, N.Y. — The New York State Outdoor Writers Association is holding its annual fall safari at Peck’s Resort, on Peck Lake in Fulton County, Sept. 12-15. Peck Lake, in the southern Adirondacks, is a private 1,370-acre impoundment known for trout, northern pike, bass and walleye fishing.

Presenters during the event include the New York State Forest Owners Association and Mike Hauser, of SIONYX Digital Night Vision, who is also the promoter of the nearby Adirondack Outdoorsman Show. The event also coincides with the opening of the Adirondack region black bear season on Sept. 14.

Learn more about NYSOWA at www.nysowa.org.

Two New York Facilities Receive COVID-19 Federal Reimbursement Relief Funds

Washington D.C — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recently announced over $4.5 million in reimbursement funding under the American Rescue Plan Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program. The funds will be distributed among 26 facilities for costs related to species care during the pandemic.

In New York, the Aquarium of Niagara, in Niagara Falls, will receive $189,543 and the Wolf Conservation Center, in Westchester County, will receive $84,446 As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Congress recognized the dedication of zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens and other facilities across the nation in helping save animals and plants from extinction. Congress appropriated $30 million to reimburse expenses related to the care of captive species listed under the Endangered Species Act, as well as rescued and confiscated wildlife that are at risk of extinction.

Zoos, aquariums and other facilities work alongside the federal government to support recovery programs, rehabilitate injured animals, care for confiscated wildlife, and help save endangered species from extinction, including manatees, sea turtles, blackfooted ferrets, Mexican wolves, red wolves, northern and southern sea otters and many others.