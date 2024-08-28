Search
Wednesday, August 28th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, August 28th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Swans run down in Minnesota’s Wright County, DNR asking for information from the public

Aside from that vehicle tire tracks veered off the paved roadway, a DNR conservation officer said other factors indicate the act was intentional. (Photo courtesy of Wright County Sheriff’s Office)

Monticello, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR’s Law Enforcement Division is seeking information regarding who may have purposely used a vehicle to run down and kill five trumpeter swans – two adults and three juveniles – along Clementa Ave. NW, just south of County Road 39, in Wright County.

DNR Conservation Officer Trent Seamans said the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, in Silver Creek Township, which is located between the cities of Monticello, Maple Lake, and Clearwater.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office took the initial report of the incident, but, Seamans said, several COs are conducting the investigation in the area patrolled by CO Clint Fitzgerald, who was out of the area conducting training when the incident took place.

“Right now we’re looking for information to build the case,” Seamans said earlier this week.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Sunday ushers in a new season in Minnesota as dove, goose hunting begin

Volunteers improve remote Wildlife Management Area on Minnesota’s Lake Vermilion

Minnesota’s 2024 bear hunt offers more promising outlook than last year

Vehicle tire tracks at the scene indicated a southbound vehicle swerved off the paved portion of the roadway and struck the swans, according to Seamans. He said stop signs at the intersection of County Road 39 and Clementa would suggest the vehicle wasn’t traveling at a speed at which a collision with the swans could not have been avoided. And, he added, no one reported to law enforcement that they’d struck the swans with their vehicle.

“They couldn’t have been going more than 20 to 30 miles per hour,” Seamans said. “It’s just the totality of everything (that indicates the act was intentional).”

Seamans said there are ponds on both sides of Clementa Avenue at the site of the dead birds, and local residents are aware that several swans use the ponds and ditches on both sides of the roadway, sometimes crossing from one side to the other. While the area isn’t within his work station, he said he’s passed by the area and was also familiar with the local swan population.

Seamans said there appear to be three trumpeters that weren’t injured or killed and that remain in the area.

According to Seamans, trumpeter swans in Minnesota are protected at both the federal and state levels. Recent state legislation increased the restitution value of a swan illegally taken to $2,500. Further, other recent legislation increased restitution in the case of “malicious intent” in illegally killing a swan to $5,000 apiece, he added.

Seamans said the investigation is ongoing, and COs are seeking information from the public about the incident.

Information may be reported by calling the TIP hotline at 1-800-652-9093. The DNR also has an app through which information may be provided anonymously. Find it here.

For more information about Turn In Poachers, visit here. TIP rewards can reach up to $1,000, Seamans said.

Per a report in the Aug. 16, 2024, edition of Outdoor News, state conservation officers in the Fosston area of northwestern Minnesota were seeking information regarding the person who may have used a vehicle to strike and kill nine mallard ducks along a roadway near that city.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?