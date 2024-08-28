John Bickar makes it twice as nice in Civilian Marksmanship Program pistol event

At the 2024 National Trophy Pistol Matches, John Bickar, 47, of Menlo Park, Calif., became only the third competitor in history to earn back-to-back wins in the President’s Pistol Match.
The event, a staple at the century-old National Matches since 1981, was facilitated by the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) and saw a total of 414 competitors on the historic ranges of Camp Perry in Ohio. Bickar fired an overall score of 384-17X over the day – just one point above the second and third place finishers.