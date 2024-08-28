Fun in the heat at Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria, Minn.

Those who were paying attention to the weather forecast in much of central Minnesota leading up to this past Sunday heard plenty about the potential for heat and humidity.
Cloud cover kept some of that intense warmth at bay, but that warning likely had an effect on total participants at the annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day that ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alexandria Shooting Park. This year’s event drew almost 4,300 people, including 2,112 kids. That was down from the 2,785 youth who came during a perfect weather day a year ago.