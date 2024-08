Adrienne and I are getting used to camping in the rain. After nearly three decades of spending at least one weekend a month, and the occasional extended vacation, going on summer camping trips, we’ve resolved ourselves to the fact that somewhere along the way we’re going to get wet.

That’s why most of our trips are three-nighters, which hopefully tips the odds our way for at least some fair weather.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here