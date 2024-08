The U.S. general election is now less than 80 days away, and it’s shaping up to be an especially historic one for Minnesota.

The balance of power in the Legislature is closely contested, a U.S. Senate seat is on the ballot for the first time since 2020, and Minnesota’s governor is a vice presidential candidate. These races may be tight, but we hope that one item on the ballot won’t be: the constitutional amendment to enhance and renew funding for the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here