Subscribe to Outdoor News

New Minnesota DNR license system coming in spring

The new system, including a mobile app, will make it easy for customers to buy licenses, register harvests, and access safety trainings. (Contributed photo)

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR and Minnesota IT Services are working to modernize the state’s electronic license system with an external licensing vendor, PayIt Outdoors.

The electronic license system is the primary way the DNR issues angling and hunting licenses and permits to people who want to fish, hunt, or trap in Minnesota. It is also used to register and title watercraft and register outdoor recreational vehicles, including snowmobiles and off-highway vehicles.

The new system, including a mobile app, will make it easy for customers to buy licenses, register harvests, and access safety trainings. It integrates various modules, such as licensing and recreational vehicles. An “event management module” that allows Minnesotans to easily navigate safety training processes will arrive later in 2025.

The new system will also enhance behind-the-scenes processes for license agents, registrars, and DNR staff.

PayIt has built licensing systems for a number of other states, including Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. The Minnesota project team and PayIt have analyzed necessary capabilities and are now well into the process of building the system.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota DNR wants public input on proposals for state’s fisheries

Aerated bait buckets not exempt from Minnesota’s aquatic invasive species regulations

Judge rules against deer farmers in ’23 lawsuit from Minnesota

Key project progress updates

• Configuration in the new system is under way, including setting up the product catalog with descriptions, season dates, eligibility ages, and fees, for various license and permit types.

• Financial setup: Electronic payment options have been established.

• Harvest Information Program survey requirements are set so small-game license purchasers will be automatically prompted to complete the required HIP survey as part of their transaction.

• Templates for recreation vehicle registration cards and decals and hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses are being developed.

• Two new mobile applications have been developed, and testing is under way.

• The DNR Licensing mobile app for customers will allow license purchase, storage, and completing harvest registration.

• The DNR Enforcement mobile app will allow easy access to in-field resources for conservation officers.

• Planning is under way for automated emails, such as purchase receipts.

