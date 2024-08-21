Judge rules against deer farmers in ’23 lawsuit from Minnesota

As Minnesota’s remaining deer farmers stare at an impending Sept. 1 deadline to adhere to new fencing requirements, a federal judge last week dealt the farmers another blow in dismissing a lawsuit aimed at 2023 and 2024 legislative actions regarding those farms, and in also denying a temporary injunction request targeting the new fencing rules.
John Tunheim, a U.S. district court judge, issued the ruling Aug. 14. An attorney for the Minnesota Deer Farmers Association immediately stated the group would appeal the ruling.