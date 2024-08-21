Judge rules against deer farmers in ’23 lawsuit from Minnesota

As Minnesota’s remaining deer farmers stare at an impending Sept. 1 deadline to adhere to new fencing requirements, a federal judge last week dealt the farmers another blow in dismissing a lawsuit aimed at 2023 and 2024 legislative actions regarding those farms, and in also denying a temporary injunction request targeting the new fencing rules.

John Tunheim, a U.S. district court judge, issued the ruling Aug. 14. An attorney for the Minnesota Deer Farmers Association immediately stated the group would appeal the ruling.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here