Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Fourth annual Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo set for Aug. 24 in Oshkosh

Wales, Wis. — The fourth annual Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo will run Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh with a long list of activities and seminars for hunting dogs, kids, and adults, including the sixth annual Wisconsin Decoy Carving Contest and the Wisconsin State Duck and Goose Calling Contest.

Touted as bringing dogs, gear, tradition, and science to new and veteran waterfowlers, this year’s Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo includes a fastest retriever contest, open shooting to allow visitors to try different firearms, a youth shooting competition, and more. Seminars include Joel Kleefisch with field to table, Connie Markham with a women’s panel, and Ben Luukkonen with a report on telemetry and DNA research.

Hunting dog training talks will be handled by Jeremey Moore, Justin VanDeHey, Josh Miller, and Whitney Miller.

Application Deadline Sept. 20 for Special Sandhill Gun Deer Season

Babcock, Wis. – The DNR is accepting applications through

Sept. 20 for a special two-day firearm deer hunt Nov. 2-3 at the 9,150-acre Sandhill Wildlife Area. Successful applicants will be issued an either-sex permit and an antlerless-only permit.

“This special deer hunt will provide hunters an additional harvest opportunity and assist the DNR in reaching our deer harvest goal for Sandhill Wildlife Area,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR wildlife biologist.

Applications for this hunt may be made through the 2024 Sandhill Outdoor Skills Center webpage on the DNR website, or by contacting Ladwig, Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (715) 498-2338 or Darren.Ladwig@wisconsin.gov.

Sept. 15 Deadline for Disabled Hunters to Contact Landowners for Hunting Spots

Madison — Eligible hunters hoping to participate in the Oct. 5-13 deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact and confirm a hunting location with a landowner sponsor before Sept. 15. Thousands of acres of land are available for this year’s hunt.

“This special hunt offers hunters with disabilities the opportunity to deer hunt during a time and in a place that is more accessible for them,” said Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer specialist.

To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit. Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license.

Reed Canary Grass Hay Harvesting Available on Upper Mississippi River Wildlife/Fish Refuge

La Crosse, Wis. — The La Crosse District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is accepting bids through Aug. 20 for reed canary grass hay harvest on 40 acres in two areas in Houston County, Minn., and Vernon County near Stoddard.

Haying operations and all bale and equipment removal is to be completed from late August through Nov. 30. Annual hay removal reduces the buildup of dead material that can accumulate and prevent growth of native vegetation, according to refuge officials.

Contact Tim Miller at (608) 779-2385 or Tim_a_miller@fws.gov.

Aldo Leopold Foundation 2025 Phenology Calendar Now Available

Baraboo, Wis. — The Aldo Leopold Foundation now has its 2025 phenology calendar available for purchase at the foundation’s Baraboo location (through Oct. 31), or through the foundation’s web site at www.aldoleopold.org.

The calendar includes photos of Wisconsin flora and fauna, Leopold quotes, and sidebar panels and introductory text from Dr. Stan Temple, professor emeritus at the UW-Madison and inductee to the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame. The calendar offers plenty of space to write in personal nature observations and appointments.

No Sharp-tailed Grouse Season in 2024

Madison — The DNR announced that although spring surveys show a slight increase, the sharp-tailed grouse season remains closed for 2024. Applications will not be accepted this year.

Based on spring population data, lek distribution, and studies from around the country, the state’s sharptail committee said concerns remain about the long-term viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population. This will be the sixth year the season has been closed.

Due to the significant habitat restoration work in the core habitat areas of northwest Wisconsin, populations have grown in recent years, recovering from an all-time low in 2021.

Federal Government Gives Tribe 1,600-Acre Wildlife Area in Iowa on Missouri River

Des Moines, Iowa — Roughly 1,600 acres of land along the Missouri River in Woodbury County in west-central Iowa is being transferred from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska after President Joe Biden signed the Winnebago Land Transfer Act.

The act was passed by unanimous consent by the U.S. Congress.

The land, known as Winnebago Bend Wildlife Area, including most of the waterfowl refuge at Snyder Bend Wildlife Area, will become part of the Winnebago Reservation. It will be posted stating that Winnebago Bend and the portion of Snyder Bend is no longer open for public use. The Iowa DNR has managed the land for public hunting and other recreation since 1981.