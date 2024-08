Thrifters and flea market enthusiasts will have a chance to buy, sell, or swap gear at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s first-ever Outdoor Exchange Sept. 28 in Harrisburg.

The agency is making 50 tables available, free of charge, in the parking lot of its headquarters for non-professional vendors. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, and will include a talk in the headquarters’ auditorium about how to hunt affordably.

