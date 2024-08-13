Michigan Mixed Bag: TRCP welcomes new board member from Michigan

Washington D.C. — The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership recently announced the onboarding of four new directors to its leadership team including Joe Anderson of Michigan.

The other board members include, Bill Henagan (South Carolina), Rita Hite (Virginia), and Andrew Martin (North Carolina). They join the 27-member board that oversees TRCP.

“We are thrilled to welcome these four individuals to our board of directors,” said Alston Watt, TRCP board chair. “The diverse set of experience they have continues to build upon our strength as an organization and helps us to achieve our mission of guaranteeing all Americans quality places to hunt and fish.”

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Anderson and the infantry platoon he commanded in Vietnam were subjects of the highly acclaimed documentary film “The Anderson Platoon” which has won several awards. Anderson’s military awards include two silver stars, five bronze stars, three Army Commendation Medals and 11 Air Medals.

He also serves on boards of several public and private companies, is a past chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago-Detroit Branch, as well as a past chairman of the U.S. Department of Commerce Manufacturing Council.

Anderson started fishing as a child with his dad in Topeka, Kansas.

They raised English pointers and hunted pheasant and quail. He currently lives in Michigan and continues as an avid wing shooter hunting birds throughout the United States and Canada. He also fishes for salmon and halibut in Alaska.

Lansing — Anglers can look forward to great fall fishing, due to successful spring and summer fish stocking by the Michigan DNR.

The DNR stocked a total of 9,118,112 fish that include 10 different species and one hybrid.

The DNR used 17 specialized trucks and took 451 trips – traveling more than 100,000 miles and 2,829 hours – to 691 stocking sites.

Releasing fish early in spring can reduce their loss to major bird predators, like cormorants, whose peak migration times come later in the season.

All told, the DNR planted 323,710 lake trout, brook trout and rainbow trout raised at the Marquette State Fish Hatchery; 1,171,696 steelhead and chinook salmon raised at the Thompson SFH; 765,763 brown trout and rainbow trout raised at the Oden SFH; 684,487 browns and rainbows raised at the Harietta SFH; 2,272,494 Atlantic, coho, and chinook salmon and 31,514 skamania steelhead (from Indiana) raised at the Platte River SFH; 1,485,711, steelhead, muskies and chinook, and 22,067 channel catfish (from Ohio) raised at the Wolf Lake SFH; and 19,285 Atlantics raised at Lake Superior State University.

In addition the DNR planted 2.4 million walleyes that were raised in rearing ponds across th state through a cooperative agreement with local sporting organizations.

Fall Hunting Seasons Begin Sept. 1

Lansing — Waterfowl hunters are reminded that the early teal season runs Sept. 1-16 and the early Canada goose season begins Sept. 1 with split seasons in the Middle and South zones.

Torch River Bridge Boating Access Site to Close for Enhancement Project

Antrim County, Mich. — Work on the planned Torch River Bridge Boating Access Site enhancement project – located at the mouth of Torch River on the south end of Torch Lake in Antrim County – resumed Aug. 5 with a four-week site closure. The site is anticipated to reopen by Labor Day weekend.

In 2020, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources purchased an additional 1.5 acres to enhance the boating access site. A design and engineering team was hired to develop and design a new site plan, which was informed by public feedback collected. Site enhancements will include: new entrance/exit onto Southwest Torch Lake Drive; a new boat launch that includes one new skid pier and two launch lanes, additional parking spaces; a new carry-down launch; a vault toilet; and more.

For more details on the project, contact Stephanie Rosinski, Traverse City and Leelanau state parks supervisor, at 231-922-5270 or RosinskiS@Michigan.gov.

Committee Studying How to Manage Wisconsin Sandhill Cranes

Madison, Wis. (AP) — A group of legislators, farmers, and conservationists studying how to control Wisconsin’s sandhill crane population held its first meeting this month.

The Joint Legislative Council’s 12-member Study Committee on Sandhill Cranes was set to met Aug. 1 at the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The sandhill crane committee has been tasked with coming up with ways to manage the state’s sandhill crane population and reduce the crop damage they cause, including seeking federal approval to establish a hunting season.

Multiple states, including Minnesota (the northwest zone), Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Texas, and Wyoming, hold annual sandhill crane hunting seasons, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.