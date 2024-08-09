Search
Friday, August 9th, 2024
Healthy bear numbers in Michigan provide a favorable outlook for fall hunters

Michigan’s black bear hunting season is less than a month away. Hunters registered 1,411 bears last year and all signs point to another good season this fall. The population is in good shape and an abundant soft mast crop should fatten up bears for the fall. (Stock photo)

A great year for soft mast crops and a stable to growing bear population in most parts of northern Michigan should result in a good hunting season this fall.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming season. We’ve got great bear populations throughout the UP and NLP, which are the result of allowing them to grow for a period of time since 2012,” said Cody Norton, the DNR’s bear specialist who hopes to fill his tag for the Gwinn BMU this fall. “The hard mast crop, weather, and other factors will likely impact hunter success during the season, but we have all of the major components heading into season that should make it successful and enjoyable for hunters.”

