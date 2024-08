A pair of Michigan senators have introduced a bill to reauthorize the state’s pheasant release program on state game areas.

The current program, the Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative, in which the DNR contracts with the Michigan Association of Gamebird Breeders and Hunting Preserves to release roosters weekly during the season on 13 state game areas, runs through 2026. It will be extended until 2031 if the bill runs successfully and is signed by the governor.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here