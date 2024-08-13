Michigan Bear Forum, Furtaker User Group meetings set for August

Lansing — Hunting and trapping are an undeniable part of Michigan’s outdoor traditions.

New and veteran hunters and trappers and anyone interested in how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manages wildlife populations are invited to two upcoming opportunities in St. Ignace: the Michigan Furtaker User Group meeting (Aug. 23) and the Michigan Bear Forum (Aug. 24).

DNR wildlife managers are taking information from participants at each meeting about recommendations that will help shape the discussions.

• Michigan Furtaker User Group meeting will be 10 a.m. to 4 p;.m. Friday, Aug 23, at the Quality Inn & Suites, conference room, 561 Boulevard Drive, St. Ignace.

Anyone interested in furbearers or furbearer management is encouraged to attend and to take a survey prior to attending about regulation recommendations for the 2026-2027 hunting and trapping seasons, population estimates, and species updates

The DNR wants to hear from you. Help shape the discussion by sharing your thoughts about furbearers. What are you most interested in learning? Which recommendations should be considered for the 2026-2027 furbearer regulations period?

• Michigan Bear Forum will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Quality Inn & Suites, conference room, 561 Boulevard Drive, St. Ignace Black bears are an important species to Michigan’s.

The DNR has been managing the bear population since the first regulated hunt in 1925.

Over time, as populations, land and technology evolved, so has black bear management.

If you’re curious about bear management in Michigan, join DNR staff and Michigan Bear Forum members to learn about the latest population estimates, 2023 harvest information, hunting regulations and trends occurring across the bear range.

Planning to attend? Help us best address your interests by completing a brief survey to tell us what you want to learn about and which recommendations we should consider for the 2025-2026 bear regulations cycle.

Links to the surveys are available on the DNR website.