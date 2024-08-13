Search
Tuesday, August 13th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, August 13th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Michigan Bear Forum, Furtaker User Group meetings set for August

Michigan DNR wildlife managers are taking information from participants at each meeting about recommendations that will help shape the discussions. (USFWS photo)

Lansing — Hunting and trapping are an undeniable part of Michigan’s outdoor traditions.

New and veteran hunters and trappers and anyone interested in how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources manages wildlife populations are invited to two upcoming opportunities in St. Ignace: the Michigan Furtaker User Group meeting (Aug. 23) and the Michigan Bear Forum (Aug. 24).

DNR wildlife managers are taking information from participants at each meeting about recommendations that will help shape the discussions.

• Michigan Furtaker User Group meeting will be 10 a.m. to 4 p;.m. Friday, Aug 23, at the Quality Inn & Suites, conference room, 561 Boulevard Drive, St. Ignace.

Anyone interested in furbearers or furbearer management is encouraged to attend and to take a survey prior to attending about regulation recommendations for the 2026-2027 hunting and trapping seasons, population estimates, and species updates

The DNR wants to hear from you. Help shape the discussion by sharing your thoughts about furbearers. What are you most interested in learning? Which recommendations should be considered for the 2026-2027 furbearer regulations period?

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Some 30% of Michigan deer hunters failed to report harvest in 2023

What can grouse hunters expect this fall? A 2024 regional forecast from the Outdoor News coverage area

Bill reauthorizes Michigan’s pheasant release program until 2031

• Michigan Bear Forum will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Quality Inn & Suites, conference room, 561 Boulevard Drive, St. Ignace Black bears are an important species to Michigan’s.

The DNR has been managing the bear population since the first regulated hunt in 1925.

Over time, as populations, land and technology evolved, so has black bear management.

If you’re curious about bear management in Michigan, join DNR staff and Michigan Bear Forum members to learn about the latest population estimates, 2023 harvest information, hunting regulations and trends occurring across the bear range.

Planning to attend? Help us best address your interests by completing a brief survey to tell us what you want to learn about and which recommendations we should consider for the 2025-2026 bear regulations cycle.

Links to the surveys are available on the DNR website.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?