Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

SPECIAL EVENTS

AUG. 24: American Blood Trackers Association seminar for hunters and dog handlers, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bird-In-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-In-Hand, Pa. For more info, call Kenny Mullins, 850-838-6101, or log onto americanbloodtrackers.org/events.

AUG. 24: Ottawa County Ducks Unlimited swap meet and dinner, Ottawa County Fairgrounds. For more info, call Eric Zgodzinski, 419-265-2484.

SEPT. 24: Eastern Hills Rod, Gun, and Conservation Club sporting family workshop, 5595 Ansteatt Road, Batavia. For more info, call Wayne Kuhn, 513-319-3418, or visit www.sportingwomen.org.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

AUG. 10: WTU Medina County chapter American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Medina Eagles, 696 Lafayette Road, Medina. For more info, call Jack Tramonte, 440-343-2599.

AUG. 17: WTU Buckeye State Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road NW. For more info, call Steve Esker, 614-679-4677.

AUG. 24: WTU Shawnee Territory chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. For more info, call Tim Chenoweth, 937-623-5539.

SEPT. 14: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

SEPT. 14: WTU Hardin-Logan County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building, 14134 Letson Ave., Kenton. For more info, call Brenda Morris, 937-842-1934.

SEPT. 28: WTU Southwest Ohio Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., RSVP Event Center, 453 Wards Corner Road, Loveland. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

OCT. 11: WTU Maumee Valley chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 6 p.m., Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Road, Holland.

OCT. 12: WTU Erie County/North Coast chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. For more information, call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985.

OCT. 19: WTU Miami Valley Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. For more info, call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

NOV. 2: WTU Muskingum Valley chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Muskingum County Fairgrounds Veterans Building, 1300 Pershing Road, Zanesville. For more info, call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075.

NOV. 9: WTU Auglaize County Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. For more info, call David Bates, 419-234-6915.

SHOWS

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4. Championship, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: Shoots planned for April 6, April 7, May 5, June 1-2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Sept. 15. For more info visit www.LoneEagleArchery.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744, or Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

JUNE 1: Crow season opens (Friday, Saturday, Sunday only).

SEPT. 28: Deer archery season opens.

NOV. 16-17: Youth deer gun season.

DEC. 2: Deer gun season opens.

DEC. 8: Deer gun season closes.

DEC. 21: Bonus deer gun season opens.

DEC. 22: Bonus deer gun season closes.

JAN. 4, 2025: Muzzleloader season opens.

JAN. 7, 2025: Muzzleloader season closes.

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.