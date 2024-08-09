Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman begin the show breaking down the latest Minnesota deer hunting regulations for 2024. Hint, they’re slightly more conservative than last year. Then Cory Goldsworthy from the Minnesota DNR talks about the incredible cisco/tullibee/lake herring hatch of 2022 and how it’s growing bigger trout and salmon on Lake Superior. Mark Kenyon from the Working for Wildlife Tour is bringing the event to Minnesota later this month to help the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and he shares all the details with Outdoor News Radio. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s new lead-free pilot program, plus some chuckles over the RFK, Jr. black bear story in New York State.
Episode 500 – New deer hunting regulations, Lake Superior fish records, BWCA event, roadkill rules
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Ohio’s Deer Creek in crosshairs of potential new development
Once again, there is controversy over where Madison County, Ohio, should put a wastewater treatment plant. And once again, the
Ohio man saved after 14 days in the wilderness
An Ohio man missing for two weeks in the Kentucky wilderness was found on the last day of the search
Waterways officers from Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission seek higher pay
Police forces and conservation departments across the United States are experiencing a recruitment and retention problem. According to four presenters