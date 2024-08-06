RFK Jr. behind 2014 New York City dead bear discovery; did he break New York roadkill rules?

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted last weekend that in 2014 he had retrieved a bear cub that was killed by a motorist and then left it in New York’s Central Park with a bicycle on top, sparking a mystery that consumed the city.

Various news outlets, including the Associated Press, reported that Kennedy described the incident in a video that was posted to social media Aug. 4, adding it will be included in a forthcoming New Yorker article that he expects to be damaging. What too may be damaging is that Kennedy acted unlawfully by transporting the animal without the proper authorization, as well as for dumping it in New York City.

