Search
Wednesday, July 24th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, July 24th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Lake Superior’s cisco boom is creating many big fish

Austin Stoltenburg, of Iron, Minn., caught this Minnesota-record 12-pound, 5-ounce coho salmon from Lake Superior on June 1. Given the size of cohos (and other game fish) now coming from the Great Lake, many wonder when will a new record fish be caught, coho or otherwise. Superior game fish are benefitting from a steady diet of ciscoes (herring) this year.Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR

It’s a good time to be a Lake Superior angler.
Last year, Minnesota DNR fisheries biologists found huge numbers of 1-year-old ciscoes, or lake herring, in their survey nets. It turned out to be a historic year-class from 2022 for a forage fish that serves as the base for Lake Superior’s fishy food chain. Lake trout, Chinook and coho salmon, steelhead, and even walleyes have taken advantage of the herring boom, state officials, charter boat captains, and others say, and are growing bigger and fatter.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?