Lake Superior’s cisco boom is creating many big fish

It’s a good time to be a Lake Superior angler.

Last year, Minnesota DNR fisheries biologists found huge numbers of 1-year-old ciscoes, or lake herring, in their survey nets. It turned out to be a historic year-class from 2022 for a forage fish that serves as the base for Lake Superior’s fishy food chain. Lake trout, Chinook and coho salmon, steelhead, and even walleyes have taken advantage of the herring boom, state officials, charter boat captains, and others say, and are growing bigger and fatter.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here