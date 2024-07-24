Lake Superior’s cisco boom is creating many big fish

It’s a good time to be a Lake Superior angler.
Last year, Minnesota DNR fisheries biologists found huge numbers of 1-year-old ciscoes, or lake herring, in their survey nets. It turned out to be a historic year-class from 2022 for a forage fish that serves as the base for Lake Superior’s fishy food chain. Lake trout, Chinook and coho salmon, steelhead, and even walleyes have taken advantage of the herring boom, state officials, charter boat captains, and others say, and are growing bigger and fatter.