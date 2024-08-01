Minnesota’s Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters adopts Vermilion’s Pine Island WMA

Adopting Pine Island Wildlife Management Area on Lake Vermilion was a move that made sense for Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters. Due to the WMA’s proximity to its namesake and the organization’s mission to support conservation in the region, leaders of the hunting and fishing group considered it a great opportunity.

“We’re really excited to kind of dip our toes into this new arena, and hopefully kind of hit northeast Minnesota from two fronts,” said Matthew Schultz, SFBW development and policy coordinator.

