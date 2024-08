Few argue the bluegill would make a worthier state fish than the muskellunge, Wisconsin’s longtime holder of that title. Bluegills, after all, aren’t particular about where they live.

In ancient times, their likely range extended from the eastern half of the United States to southeastern Canada and northeastern Mexico. Their range expanded in recent centuries through intentional and unintentional transplants, spreading the species throughout the United States and northern Mexico.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here