As this bi-weekly podcast celebrates two years in the running, retired New York Outdoor News Editor Steve Piatt returns. Steve was the very first guest on the show in 2022 and also chimed in a year ago. At that time he was preparing for an Alaskan mountain goat hunt and on this episode he shares the story of that event. He has a bittersweet dog story to tell and also talks about how busy he’s staying in retirement.
Episode 52 — Retired New York Outdoor News Editor Steve Piatt
