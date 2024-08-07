Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

AUG. 10: McGregor Area Chapter MDHA 32nd Annual Banquet at MN National Golf Course door open at 5:00 PM Call Theodore Clement at 612-859-3663 for info.

AUG. 15: West Metro Delta Waterfowl banquet will be held at the Shakopee Ballroom. For more info call Eric Noyes at 612-387-1067.

AUG. 15: Pheasant Fair the Renville County Pheasants Forever Chapter 50 banquet at the Renville County Fairgrounds in Bird Island. Doors open at 5. Call Mark Thiesse at 320-522-2574 for more info.

AUG. 15: Elk River Goldeneyes Ducks Unlimited is having their banquet at the Rockwoods Entertainment Center in Otsego Doors open at 5 dinner at 6:30. Call Tim Oie at 763-237-4155 for more info.

AUG. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Warroad Area Chapter banquet will ne held at Springsteel Resort. Doors open at 5. Call Ike Miller at218-202-0610 for more info.

AUG. 17: Paul Bunyan Chapter of the RMEF Annual Banquet @ the Bemidji Eagles # 351 Doors open at 5. Call Brad Fitzgerald at 218- 407-2500 for more info.

AUGUST 22: North Star Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is having their banquet at the TAK Event Center in Dilworth. Doors open at 5. Call Pat McMullen at 218-820-5151 for more info.

SEPT. 7: Warroad/NW Angle Ducks Unlimited Banquet Saturday September 7th, 2024, 7:00pm Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more information call Tony (218) 242-3835

SEPT 7: The Central Minnesota Chapter of MDHA Gun Raffle banquet will be held at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud. Call Scott Hedlund at 320-290-1092 for more info.

SEPT. 9: STMA High School Trap Team Booster Club will held at 5:30pm at the Albertville Parish Center. Call Heather Vaughn at 612-597-0292 for more info.

SEPT. 13: Little Birch Lake Dinner Dance in Grey Eagle. Call Stephen GudgellIs at 507-358-2677 for more info.

SEPT.14: Hardwood Country Sportsmen’s Club banquet at the Nordic Lanes in Rushford. Doots open at 5. Call Butch Johnson at 507-864-2800 for more info.

SEPT. 14: Sturgeon River Chapter of the MN Deer Hunters Association is having their banquet at Mt. Iron Community Center Doors open at 4, dinner at 6. Call Brian Moody at 218-969-9980 for more info.

OCT 5: Whitetails Unlimited Mesabi Range Chapter Banquet will be held at Loon Lake Community Center. Doors open at 5. Call Susie Parkhurst at 218-780-0628 for more info.

OCT. 25: Whitetails Unlimite Fillmore County Chapter Banquet will hold their banquet at 6pm at Mabel Community Center. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info.

SHOWS

AUG. 9,10,11 & AUG. 16,17,18: America’s Original Game Fair, Armstrong Ranch Kennels, Ramsey, Minn. www.gamefair.com

SEPT. 7-8: St. Cloud Gun Show – Minnesota National Guard Armory – St. Cloud. Saturday, September 7th, 2024: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM And Sunday, September 8th, 2024: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Call or text Robert Allen Scepaniak II at 320-200-9449 for details.

SEPT. 14-15: The 27th Annual Willmar Gun Show will be held at the Willmar Civic Center has inside unloading and loading. Set up 1-8 pm Friday., Saturday 8-5, Sunday 9-3. Call or write Dave Stuhr for reservations 320-894-7463. Preferred contact: davestuhr7@gmail.com. Tables $30.00. Admission- $10.00 Women,Children under 16.

OCT. 5-6: The Marshall Gun Show is being put on at Lyon County Pheasants Forever. Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Hours: Saturday 9-5 Sunday 9-3 Red Baron Arena & Expo Marshall

OCT. 12-13: St. Cloud Gun Show – Minnesota National Guard Armory – St. Cloud. Saturday, October 12th, 2024: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM And Sunday, October 13th, 2024: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM PM. Call or text Robert Allen Scepaniak II at 320-200-9449 for details.

NOV. 23-24: St. Cloud Gun Show – Minnesota National Guard Armory – St. Cloud. Saturday, November 23rd, 2024: 8 AM – 5 PM And Sunday, November 24th, 2024: 8 AM – 3 PM. Call or text Robert Allen Scepaniak II at 320-200-9449 for details.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

AUG. 11: DNR ATV Hands-On class/Riding course at Lafayette community Center Doors open at 10. Call Steven D Rykhus 507-276-352. rykhussteven@gmail.com

SEPT. 21 & 28: Fall Trappers Education Course (2-Day). 9-21 8:30 – 2:30 Dakota Co Tech College, Rosemount 9-28 9:30 – 4:30 Mud Creek WMA, Northfield. Contact Ken Howard at 612-720-8875 for more info.

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612- 759-2124 with name for class info.

Snowmobile Safety Education/Seminar: Tracy Area High School Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.. Contact Steven Rykhus at 507-276-3521 or rykhussteven@gmail.com. https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/snowmobile/index.html

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

AUG. 13-18: Steele County Free Fair (Steele County Agricultural Society) from 8 am to 6 pm every day. Contact Kevin Dillemuth at 507-451-5305 for more info.

SEPT. 7: 41st Annual Prairie Pothole Day Saturday, September 7, 2024 9am-5pm Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Spicer MN More info: www.facebook.com/PrairePotholeConservationAssociation

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

AUG. 10: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor DNR FAS Field Day will be held at the St George Parish Center in New Ulm starting at 10 am. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or rykhussteven@gmail.com.

AUG. 10-11: West Central Bowhunter 60 3D Archery Shoot,. 60-Target 3D Course. Family Friendly. Generous Walking Trails. Registration Open 9 am each day. Call Teresa Winzenburg at 320-894-7683 for more info.

AUG. 10-11: Fertile Agassiz Dunes Bowhunter 3-D Shoot will be held at the Fertile Community Conservation Club, Event runs from 8-4. Call Les Krogstad at 218-289-5685 for more info.

SEPT 7: DNR FAS Field Day at Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for details. rykhussteven@gmail.com or https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html

SEPT. 9-11: Powder Ridge 3d Shoot. SHOOT DATES AND TIMES: Friday, Aug 9, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 10, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug 11, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. LOCATION: Powder Ridge Ski Area 15015 93rd Avenue Kimball. Call Desiree Holmberg at 218-822-3933 for more info.

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6-9 p.m. Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Montgomery Sportsmens Club: Trap Range Open Wed. eve 6:00 to 8:00 April thru. October .Trap & Wobble Trap. Call Scott Peterson 612 756 3947 for more info. Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Plymouth Gun Club: all Year Wed. 11:00 a.m. to dark and Sat. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Osakis Lake Association: Spring Meeting & Dinner Community Center Osakis, MN Saturday May 18th, 2024. 4pm Social, 5pm Meeting & Dinner For more info call Doug (320) 760- 5424.

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

The Central Minnesota Chapter MDHA: Meets the first Tuesday of each month. Contact Scott Hedlund at 320-290-1092 for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com



North Suburban Chapter MDHA: Next meeting is Tues. Dec. 12. Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., at Itasca County YMCA or via Zoom. For more info call Bob Scheierl, 218-327-2399.

TOURNAMENTS

SEPT. 2: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215 Golf Tournament. Call Harry Kerr at 507-273- 0411 for more info.