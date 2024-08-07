Dean Bortz: Wisconsin elk hunters provide big boost to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

One thing I looked forward to during our recent swing through western Montana, Idaho, and northeastern Oregon was making a stop at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) headquarters in Missoula, Mont., to renew my membership and do some shopping.
I offered to drop Stephanie Lewis off at an antique store while I went to the RMEF HQ, but she declared an interest in seeing where the elk foundation conducts its business, too. She has a hunting and fishing background, also, so that didn’t really surprise me.