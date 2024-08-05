Wisconsin Mixed Bag: NRB meeting Aug. 14, deer unit scope statement up for action

Madison — The Natural Resources Board will meet in-person at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake. The board will act on items 1-4 and 7-8 on the agenda, which is posted on the NRB page of the DNR website. The public may watch the meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

The deadline to register for public appearance requests and to submit written comments is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7,. Remote testimony from the public via Zoom may be accepted. In-person public appearances are also welcome.

During the August meeting, the board will consider scope statements for actions related to for ATVs, air contaminants, solid waste disposal facility financial responsibility, revising deer management unit boundaries, and public drinking water requirements.

The DNR will ask the NRB to approve the elk management plan through 2034, and approve proposed rules affecting chapter NR 10 related to elk management.

Brule, Wis. — The DNR, Douglas County Fish and Game League, Brule River Sportsmen’s Club, Wild Rivers Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and Western Lake Superior Trollers Association will host an annual family fun day at the Brule State Fish Hatchery in Brule on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event will feature stream shocking and fish filleting demonstrations, hatchery tours, fly tying, casting and youth archery lessons, firefighter activities for juniors and T-shirt painting. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in catch-and-release fishing and canoe trips on the Brule River.

The Brule Fish Hatchery raises Seeforellen brown trout for stocking into Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. Although the hatchery is located within the Brule River State Forest, vehicle admission stickers are not required on the day of the event.

Sign-Up Open for Hunters with Disabilities

Madison – Eligible hunters hoping to participate in the gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact and confirm a location with a hunt landowner sponsor before Sept. 15. Thousands of acres of land are available for this year’s hunt, which will take place Oct. 5-13. Hunters should contact sponsors directly to participate in the 2024 hunt. Information is posted on the DNR website.

Grants Available for Restoration Projects in the Great Lakes Basin

Washington — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Eastern Region has announced two requests for applications for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects. Through an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forest Service anticipates that up to $6.2 million will be available for reforestation, ecosystem restoration, and forest health improvements on non-federal lands in the Great Lakes basin of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Launched in 2010, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative strategically targets the biggest threats to the Great Lakes ecosystem and accelerates progress toward long-term restoration goals.

Applicants may be state agencies, tribal nations, nonprofit groups, educational institutions, and local governments within the Great Lakes basin. All applications must be received in grants.gov by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. For more information: www.fs.usda.gov/main/r9/workingtogether/grants.

Apply for onX Adventure Forever Grants Through Aug. 16

Missoula, Mont. — onX, a leader in outdoor digital navigation, announced that the application deadline for its Adventure Forever Grants will be Aug. 16. This program creates opportunities for nonprofits, land trusts, tribes, and community groups to unlock funding for projects related to access and stewardship.

Since its founding in 2009, onX has committed itself to conserving and protecting access to the natural landscapes that fuel adventures. From 2018 to 2023, onX’s grant program has helped secure and improve public access to 154,000 acres, and support the maintenance and building of 255 miles of trails.

Projects considered for grants include those that: acquire and conserve, protect access routes, build trails that give back, support voluntary private land access, restore trails and riding areas, and grow a community of stewards. Funding amounts vary based on project type and location, but typically fall between $5,000 and $25,000. All grantees must be based in the United States.

To apply or to learn more about onX’s Adventure Forever Grants program go to www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/ outdoor-recreation-access-stewardship-grants.

Iowa’s 2024 Pheasant Nesting Outlook: Fewer Birds this Fall

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s pheasant population typically shows increases following mild winters with springs that are drier and warmer than normal. While last winter included average to below-average snowfall, spring was wetter than normal, with May coming in as the eighth wettest in 152 years of records.

Given the statewide information, the weather model is predicting pheasant populations will likely be lower for the 2024 season.

The prediction is based on weather data, said Todd Bogenschutz, Iowa DNR upland wildlife biologist, and it can be wrong. The August roadside survey, conducted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, is the best gauge of what upland populations will be this fall. Survey results will be posted on the DNR webpage around Sept. 15.