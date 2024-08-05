Wisconsin angler, Anne Baker, catches amazing trifecta of huge fish on recent trips

Anne Baker, 51, of Stevens Point, Wis., hauled in an amazing trifecta of huge fish in June while traveling to Oklahoma and Texas.
On June 22 she caught an 84.02-pound blue catfish from Grand Lake in Oklahoma. Twenty minutes later, she pulled in a 91-pound paddlefish from the same lake. Four days later, she reeled in an 87-inch alligator gar from the Trinity River near Livingston, Texas.
This trifecta of trophy fish was not a fluke. Baker has caught just about every species available in Wisconsin over the last decade.