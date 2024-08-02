Search
Friday, August 2nd, 2024
Friday, August 2nd, 2024

Episode 499 – New Mille Lacs regs, Birdchick, Game Fair, live sonar drives new regs in Mississippi

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off the show with discussion of the new Lake Mille Lacs two-walleye limit that begins on Friday, Aug. 16. Then Sharon “The Birdchick” Stiteler visits for the second week in a row to chat about early signs of fall migration. Ron Hustvedt stops in to preview Game Fair 2024 at the Armstrong Ranch and talk about challenges with the BWCAW permitting system. Old friend Tim Lesmeister wraps up the show with chatter about the state of Mississippi’s decision to implement tighter crappie regulations on some prime reservoirs in response to the heavy angling pressure that the live sonar/forward-facing sonar era has unfurled.

