Pheasant crowing counts up in North Dakota, conditions not as beneficial for ducks this spring

The lack of snow this winter and late arrival of spring rain was not as helpful for ducks in North Dakota but provided some better conditions for pheasants. Let’s take a closer look.

The number of rooster’s heard crowing during the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 2024 spring pheasant crowing count survey was up 37% statewide from last year.

“This is really good news but expected, considering we had such great production last year and the mild winter we had certainly wasn’t hard on birds,” said RJ Gross, Department upland game management biologist.

