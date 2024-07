Lake Loramie is steeped in Ohio history. More than 200 years ago, it was a lone trading outpost and named for an early fur trader, Pierre Loramie.

The lake, which was completed in 1840, was built as part of the Ohio canal system. It is one of five lakes created to feed the canal system. A short feeder canal connected Lake Loramie to the main canal. It was in 1917 that the Ohio state legislature approved the report to create a state park officially to be known as Lake Loramie.

