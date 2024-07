When it comes to the Deerassic Classic, A.J. Burga has been involved with the annual outdoor expo since it hit the ground two decades ago.

Literally.

“This will be my ninth Classic officially,” said Burga, who this year takes over as the director of the Classic and Expo. “It’s kind of hard to believe. Prior to that, I actually worked for the Classic, driving tractors. So, I’ve really been a part of this place for probably 17 years.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here