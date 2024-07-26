Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman begin the show breaking down a lengthy Q&A with the new DNR Fish and Wildlife Division Director Kelly Straka. Then Outdoor News Sales and Marketing Director Josh Ahlberg joins the broadcast to recap new products and other highlights from the 2024 ICAST fishing industry trade show last week down in Orlando, Fla. Old friend Sharon Stiteler, the Birdchick, visits, and her and Drieslein discuss the owl-vs.-owl controversy in the Pacific Northwest. The show wraps up with Tim Lesmeister and discussion of the great fishing on Lake Superior this summer, plus his take on a recent commentary outlining concerns with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 roadmap for public lands.
Episode 498 – New DNR F&W Director, ICAST recap, spotted owls, Project 2025 and public lands
