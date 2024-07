Stories about “Project 2025” have been circulating in the news, but what many hunters and anglers may not realize are the implications it would have for the conservation of our nation’s public lands and waters.

This presidential transition document – organized by the Heritage Foundation – establishes recommendations for a potential second Trump administration. The nation’s sportsmen and women should be asking some hard questions about this document.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here