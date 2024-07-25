Search
Thursday, July 25th, 2024
Northeast deer, walleye studies on table for Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources funds

Some of the project finalists aim to study how deer populations are affected in changing environments and the effects warming waters may have on walleye populations. (Stock photo)

The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources heard presentations in late June from around 120 applicants seeking a slice of the approximately $90 million pie for various studies and projects. The dollars come from the state’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust fund, via state lottery proceeds.
The commission officially will decide who receives how much at the end of this month, along with which projects won’t be funded. But with a slight uptick in funding this year, the fund is better situated to meet demand. In his almost 13 years of sitting on the commission as a governor-appointed citizen member, Dr. Bill Faber, of Central Lakes College in Brainerd, said, “This is far and away the most money, which is great.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

