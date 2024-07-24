Iowa DNR seeks comment on proposed Shooting Sports Grant Program administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for the Shooting Sports Grant Program.

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on Jan. 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapter relating to programs administered by the Education, Outreach, and Marketing Section: 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapter 56 (Shooting Sports Grant Program).

The chapter has been revised to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiency, and update the grant expense amount from $500 to $15,000 to reflect updated state finance bid requirements. The chapter has also been revised to recognize that the two grant programs (the shooting sports development grant program and the shooting sports equipment grant program) follow the same process with just a few differences.

Instead of separate subsections for each grant program, the chapter was streamlined to recognize the same process applies to both programs, with the few differences between the programs identified as appropriate.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 30, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to Megan.Wisecup@dnr.iowa.gov.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rule, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage.