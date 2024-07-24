Handling Encounters With Law Enforcement

Given the litany of rules and regulations that outdoorsmen have to follow, many of them wonder how to handle confrontations with law enforcement, including DNR conservation officers.

Here’s what you need to know.

Remain Calm and Polite

First and foremost, be polite and non-threatening. If you’re armed, make sure that the officer knows it, and make it clear that you do not pose a threat. Comply with whatever instructions you are given to ensure everyone’s safety.

There is one exception to this guideline, however.

You Do Not Have to Answer Questions

While you should remain amicable, you do not have to answer any questions.

Law enforcement officers often ask questions and claim they just want your side of the story so “we can work this out, avoid a ticket, and go home.” The problem is that law enforcement officers are often allowed to lie to you in order to trick you into making an incriminating statement.

Therefore, it’s important to know and exercise your right to remain silent. If the officer starts asking questions, you can assert your rights and wait to speak with your attorney before continuing the conversation with an officer — even if you believe you’ve done nothing wrong.

Avoid the temptation to explain. If the officer genuinely wants your side of the story, they will wait until after you’ve spoken with your attorney.

Protecting Your Rights

If you’ve run afoul of law enforcement — or even if you believe they’re asking too many questions — contact an experienced outdoor violations attorney who understands hunting and fishing laws. Your freedom to enjoy the outdoors may depend on it.

About John Freeman

Mr. Freeman has more than 30 years of experience in handling state and federal criminal cases in the state of Michigan, and he’s become Michigan’s leading criminal defense attorney for hunting and fishing violations. He’s been an avid outdoorsman for over 50 years, and he knows the importance of being free to hunt and fish in the great outdoors. But he also knows how important it is to pay close attention to the many rules and regulations if you want to avoid paying substantial fines, spending time in jail, and losing your right to hunt or fish.

If you or a loved one are facing criminal investigation or prosecution, contact attorney John Freeman on his website or by calling 248-422-1499. To learn more about his outdoor adventures, check him out on YouTube.