Jeff Frischkorn: There’s something about fishing farm ponds

The black, soft-plastic frog with its pair of sensually undulating rubber legs almost made it safely across a gap in the long-leaf pondweed.
Had the fishing lure completed its journey across the interlocking spatterdock leaves, safety would be assured. Of course, since this was a lure the whole purpose was to fool a bass into thinking this placebo was the real deal. The black froggie did – and did not – make it across, though. The “did” part came after the “didn’t” part. That is when a bass of around 15 or so inches created an audible and visual geyser of water when it nicked the lure.