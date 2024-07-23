Jeff Frischkorn: There’s something about fishing farm ponds

The black, soft-plastic frog with its pair of sensually undulating rubber legs almost made it safely across a gap in the long-leaf pondweed.

Had the fishing lure completed its journey across the interlocking spatterdock leaves, safety would be assured. Of course, since this was a lure the whole purpose was to fool a bass into thinking this placebo was the real deal. The black froggie did – and did not – make it across, though. The “did” part came after the “didn’t” part. That is when a bass of around 15 or so inches created an audible and visual geyser of water when it nicked the lure.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here